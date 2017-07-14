2017 became outstanding in Azerbaijan-France relations - ambassador

2017-07-14 20:08 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 14

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The 2017 has been an outstanding year, the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the official visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Paris on March 14, said France’s ambassador to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez during the event dedicated to the French National Day, Bastille Day.



She noted that the meeting with Francois Hollande confirmed the excellent quality of political dialogue between the two countries on all topics.



"It stressed the key role played by Azerbaijan for EU energy security," said the ambassador.



During the visit by President Aliyev to France, the importance of reaching a negotiated and lasting solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was once again underlined by France as the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, added the ambassador.





