US kills head of Daesh affiliate in Afghanistan Abu Sayed on July 11

The US military eliminated Abu Sayed, leader of an affiliate of the Daesh terror group in Afghanistan, along with his associates during a raid it conducted three days ago, US Department of Defense spokesperson Dana White said in a statement on Friday, Sputnik reported.

"US forces killed Abu Sayed, the emir of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria — Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), in a strike on the group's headquarters in Kunar Province, Afghanistan, July 11," White stated.