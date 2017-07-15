US, Thailand discuss N. Korea at strategic dialogue - State Department

2017-07-15 02:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Senior US and Thai officials discussed joint counter-terrorism activities and the threat posed by North Korea at the sixth Strategic Dialogue meeting in Washington, DC, the US Department of State said in a media note, Sputnik reported.

"The Dialogue addressed a wide variety of issues of mutual interest, including shared concerns with the security threat posed by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and collaborative efforts to counter terrorism," the note stated on Friday.

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Susan Thornton led the US delegation and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Busaya Mathelin led the Thailand delegation, the State Department noted.

The delegations discussed deepening collaboration in regional security, cyber policy, counter-terrorism and commerce through forums like ASEAN and the Lower Mekong Initiative, according to the media note.

The United States welcomed Thailand’s intention to hold elections in 2018 and return to elected government, the note added.