De Mistura says new round of intra-Syrian talks to take place in early September

2017-07-15 04:52 | www.trend.az | 1

The seventh round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva has summed up without breakthroughs or breakdowns, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura told reporters, Sputnik reported.

"We have just concluded the seventh round of talks. We have made incremental progress. No breakthrough, no breakdowns, no one walked out," de Mistura told reporters, summing up the results of Geneva-7 round of negotiations.

The next round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva will take place in early September, de Mistura told reporters.

"The next round will take place in early September. I have asked the parties to have clear substantial issues on all the 4 baskets," de Mistura said.

The four baskets are anti-terrorism, governance, constitution and elections.

He also said he has got no indication so far from the Syrian government delegation on their readiness to address the issue of political transition issue.

"No, i don't have any indication," de Mistura said, asked whether he has been given any indication from the government delegation on their readiness to address political transition at the Geneva talks.