Trump thanks Macron for invitation to take part in celebration of Bastille Day in France

On Friday, Trump concluded his visit to France, during which he visited the US embassy in Paris and held bilateral talks with Macron on global issues. The leaders also had a dinner at the Eiffel Tower, Sputnik reported.

"President @EmmanuelMacron, Thank you for inviting Melania and myself to such a historic celebration in France. #BastilleDay #14juillet,” Trump wrote on Twitter and attached a video with chronicles of his visit to France.

The US President stressed the historic significance of Bastille Day and noted the deep-rooted ties between Paris and Washington.

“France is America’s first and oldest ally. Ever since General Lafayette joined the American fight for independence, our fates and fortunes have been tied unequivocally together,” Trump said in the attached video.

On Friday, hundreds of people took to the streets of Paris amid Bastille Day celebrations to protest against Trump's visit. The protesters were carrying banners with crossed-out names and portraits of the US leader on them.

Friday marks 228 years since the storming of the Bastille prison in Paris, just days into the 1789 French Revolution. The day has become known as Bastille Day, and is France's most important national holiday. As a result of the decade-long French Revolution, France passed through a far-reaching social and political transformation, including the overthrow of the monarchy and establishment of the republic.