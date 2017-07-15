IMF ready to support monetary reform in Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 15

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde wrote in her letter to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev following the visit of the Uzbek delegation to the headquarters of the IMF that she welcomed efforts on reforming the Uzbek economy, Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA) reported.

The delegation of Uzbekistan held the first round of talks regarding options for reforming the monetary policy of the country at the IMF headquarters in Washington July 4-9. The delegation included the heads of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, the country’s Ministry of Finance and the Fund for Reconstruction and Development.

The IMF is ready to support the measures on reforming the Uzbek economy through the provision of technical assistance and recommendations on economic policy issues, said the letter.

The IMF managing director expressed confidence that the government of Uzbekistan and the IMF staff will be able to soon hold discussions dedicated to supporting liberalization of the Uzbek monetary system by reforms in other directions in order to improve the investment climate in the country, including measures to improve economic statistics.

Uzbekistan joined the IMF in 1992, the country has its office since 1993.