Shootout at Iran’s capital city subway (VIDEO)

2017-07-15

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 15



By Fatih Karimov– Trend:



A shooting has occurred in a subway station in southern Tehran July 15, Iranian media outlets reported.



The shootout happened at the Shahre Rey station after a man stabbed a cleric and some other people, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.



Witnesses told that police opened fire, following which the attacker was arrested. No immediate report on possible casualties or injuries was available.



Police forces are now at the scene and security has been restored at the station, according to the media reports.