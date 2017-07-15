Ilham Aliyev views newly built park in Yasamal district (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 15

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the conditions created at a newly built park on Metbuat Avenue in Yasamal district, Baku.

Mayor of Baku Hajibala Abutalibov informed the head of state about the work done in the park.

A large number of benches and sports facilities have been installed in the park. A new parking area was also created.

“Boyuk Plaza” residential and shopping center was being constructed in the territory of the park. But the building company violated the laws and illegally cut down 54 trees and destructed greenery in the area. These violations of law and the cutting down of trees in the construction site provoked a sharp reaction from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who ordered to immediately halt the construction work in “Ovchular Evi” area on Metbuat Avenue, and investigate the issue.

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources inspected the area on the Metbuat Avenue, Yasamal district, and drew up a report on the cutting down of trees. A 130,000 manat fine was levied against the company, and an investigation was launched into the case.

President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stressed the unacceptability of the illegal cutting down of trees, and emphasized the importance of taking serious measures against these violations and holding those who do this accountable.

After viewing the park, President Ilham Aliyev met with residents of a building constructed for professors and teachers of Baku State University as well as residents of surrounding buildings.