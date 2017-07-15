Azerbaijani bank to mull changes in its supervisory board

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 15

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Shareholders of Azerbaijan’s Expressbank will discuss changes in the composition of the bank’s supervisory board, said the message published in the Electronic System for Information Disclosure (ESID).

The discussion will take place during the next general meeting of the bank’s shareholders, which will be held July 26.

Currently, the supervisory board of the bank is headed by Emin Mammadov.