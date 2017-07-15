Turkmen Tax Service transferred to Finance Ministry

2017-07-15

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 15

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has signed a decree on transferring the Main State Tax Service to the country’s Finance Ministry, the Turkmen government said in a message, Turkmenistan State News Agency reported.

“Tax system is the most active tool of state regulation of social and economic development, investment strategy, foreign economic activity, accelerated development of priority industries, as well as structural changes in production,” the report said.

Reliable legal framework and effective activity of tax authorities are important elements of the tax system, according to the report.

“Taxation terms should be equal for all enterprises operating in the same industry,” said the report. “Not only increasing budget revenues, but also ensuring entrepreneurship and business activity should become the main priority.”