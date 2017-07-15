Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
2017-07-15 13:54 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, July 15
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70212 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
July 3
|
1.7021
|
July 10
|
1.7022
|
July 4
|
1.7021
|
July 11
|
1.7022
|
July 5
|
1.7022
|
July 12
|
1.7020
|
July 6
|
1.7022
|
July 13
|
1.7020
|
July 7
|
1.7022
|
July 14
|
1.7022
|
Average weekly
|
1.70216
|
Average weekly
|
1.70212
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0003 manats or 0.0155 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.94444 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
July 3
|
1.9426
|
July 10
|
1.9412
|
July 4
|
1.9356
|
July 11
|
1.9386
|
July 5
|
1.9328
|
July 12
|
1.9548
|
July 6
|
1.9302
|
July 13
|
1.9467
|
July 7
|
1.9431
|
July 14
|
1.9409
|
Average weekly
|
1.93686
|
Average weekly
|
1.94444
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0002 manats or by 0.7092 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02824 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
July 3
|
0.0289
|
July 10
|
0.0282
|
July 4
|
0.0287
|
July 11
|
0.0282
|
July 5
|
0.0287
|
July 12
|
0.0281
|
July 6
|
0.0284
|
July 13
|
0.0283
|
July 7
|
0.0283
|
July 14
|
0.0284
|
Average weekly
|
0.0286
|
Average weekly
|
0.02824
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0065 manats or 1.3824 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.47352 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
July 3
|
0.4835
|
July 10
|
0.4702
|
July 4
|
0.4787
|
July 11
|
0.4714
|
July 5
|
0.4786
|
July 12
|
0.4718
|
July 6
|
0.4718
|
July 13
|
0.4775
|
July 7
|
0.4697
|
July 14
|
0.4767
|
Average weekly
|
0.47646
|
Average weekly
|
0.47352
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 5.5322 manats or 0.2673 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2068.51838 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
July 3
|
2114.4337
|
July 10
|
2069.2794
|
July 4
|
2082.0002
|
July 11
|
2062.8962
|
July 5
|
2083.0673
|
July 12
|
2061.2071
|
July 6
|
2077.1947
|
July 13
|
2074.3976
|
July 7
|
2085.0248
|
July 14
|
2074.8116
|
Average weekly
|
2088.34414
|
Average weekly
|
2068.51838