Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-07-15

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 15

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70212 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

July 3

1.7021

July 10

1.7022

July 4

1.7021

July 11

1.7022

July 5

1.7022

July 12

1.7020

July 6

1.7022

July 13

1.7020

July 7

1.7022

July 14

1.7022

Average weekly

1.70216

Average weekly

1.70212

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0003 manats or 0.0155 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.94444 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

July 3

1.9426

July 10

1.9412

July 4

1.9356

July 11

1.9386

July 5

1.9328

July 12

1.9548

July 6

1.9302

July 13

1.9467

July 7

1.9431

July 14

1.9409

Average weekly

1.93686

Average weekly

1.94444

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0002 manats or by 0.7092 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02824 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

July 3

0.0289

July 10

0.0282

July 4

0.0287

July 11

0.0282

July 5

0.0287

July 12

0.0281

July 6

0.0284

July 13

0.0283

July 7

0.0283

July 14

0.0284

Average weekly

0.0286

Average weekly

0.02824

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0065 manats or 1.3824 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.47352 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

July 3

0.4835

July 10

0.4702

July 4

0.4787

July 11

0.4714

July 5

0.4786

July 12

0.4718

July 6

0.4718

July 13

0.4775

July 7

0.4697

July 14

0.4767

Average weekly

0.47646

Average weekly

0.47352

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 5.5322 manats or 0.2673 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2068.51838 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

July 3

2114.4337

July 10

2069.2794

July 4

2082.0002

July 11

2062.8962

July 5

2083.0673

July 12

2061.2071

July 6

2077.1947

July 13

2074.3976

July 7

2085.0248

July 14

2074.8116

Average weekly

2088.34414

Average weekly

2068.51838

