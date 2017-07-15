Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 15

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70212 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate July 3 1.7021 July 10 1.7022 July 4 1.7021 July 11 1.7022 July 5 1.7022 July 12 1.7020 July 6 1.7022 July 13 1.7020 July 7 1.7022 July 14 1.7022 Average weekly 1.70216 Average weekly 1.70212

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0003 manats or 0.0155 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.94444 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate July 3 1.9426 July 10 1.9412 July 4 1.9356 July 11 1.9386 July 5 1.9328 July 12 1.9548 July 6 1.9302 July 13 1.9467 July 7 1.9431 July 14 1.9409 Average weekly 1.93686 Average weekly 1.94444

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0002 manats or by 0.7092 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02824 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate July 3 0.0289 July 10 0.0282 July 4 0.0287 July 11 0.0282 July 5 0.0287 July 12 0.0281 July 6 0.0284 July 13 0.0283 July 7 0.0283 July 14 0.0284 Average weekly 0.0286 Average weekly 0.02824

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0065 manats or 1.3824 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.47352 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate July 3 0.4835 July 10 0.4702 July 4 0.4787 July 11 0.4714 July 5 0.4786 July 12 0.4718 July 6 0.4718 July 13 0.4775 July 7 0.4697 July 14 0.4767 Average weekly 0.47646 Average weekly 0.47352

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 5.5322 manats or 0.2673 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2068.51838 manats.