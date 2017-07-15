Azerbaijani oil prices for July 10-14

2017-07-15 14:24 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 15

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $48.22 per barrel on July 10-14 or $0.85 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $49.22 per barrel, while the lowest price was $47.4 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $45.79 per barrel on July 10-14 or $0.76 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $46.71 per barrel and the lowest price was $45.03 per barrel on July 10-14.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $47.25 per barrel on July 10-14 or $0.95 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $48.03 per barrel and the lowest price was $46.53 during the reporting period.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @MaksimTsurkov