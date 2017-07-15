Mexiсo to participate in International Festival of Dolma in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 15

By Elena Kosolapova - Trend:

Mexico will participate in the 2nd International Festival of Dolma, which will take place on July 15 in city of Khachmaz in Azerbaijan, Mexican Embassy said in a message.

The embassy hopes that participation in this event will favor bilateral cultural ties and promote Mexican gastronomy included in UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Within the festival Mexico for the first time in Azerbaijan will present traditional dish Tamale.

There are more than 500 varieties of this dish. The word "tamal" comes from the Nahuatl word "tamally" and means "wrapped." Tamale is steamed or baked corn dough mixed or stuffed with some stew, which can be salty or sweet and wrapped in dry cob leaf, banana leaf or other leaves. The tamales originated in the pre-Hispanic time, when they were used in religious rituals.