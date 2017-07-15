Azerbaijan was always with Turkey in its difficult days - envoy

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 15

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Turkey have common joy and sorrow, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral said July 15.

He made the remarks at an event in the Heydar Mosque in Baku where a prayer was performed due to the anniversary of the death of the martyrs during the military coup attempt in Turkey July 15, 2016.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed. More than 200 people were killed during the attempted coup.

Ozoral noted that Azerbaijan was the first to support Turkey during the last year’s military coup attempt in the country.

“We have been historically bound by the ties of brotherhood,” Ozoral said. “Azerbaijan was always with Turkey in difficult days.”

The diplomat noted that during the terror that took place in Turkey on July 15, 2016, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was the first to support Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Today we honor those killed during the coup attempt in Turkey,” said the Turkish ambassador. “Our martyrs are your martyrs, too. Those who died for the independence of Azerbaijan on January 20 [1990], in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as two-year-old Zahra and her grandmother who died on July 4 [2017] during the Armenian provocation in the Alkhanli village of the Fuzuli district are our martyrs.”

“When little Zahra died, the president of Turkey was the first who called the Azerbaijani president, because we are fraternal and friendly countries,” the ambassador said.

He noted that all the troubles of Azerbaijan are the troubles of Turkey.