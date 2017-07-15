Iranian well-known math genius dies of cancer

2017-07-15 15:39 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 15

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

Maryam Mirzakhani, an internationally-known Iranian mathematician, died of cancer July 15, Iranian media outlets reported.

Mirzakhani, who was working in the US, was the first-ever female winner of the celebrated Fields Medal.‎ Awarded by a committee of the International Mathematical Union (IMU), the Fields Medal is regarded as something akin to a Nobel Prize for maths.

The 40-year-old mathematician, a professor at Stanford University, was the first Iranian woman elected to the US National Academy of Sciences (NAS) in May 2016.

Mirzakhani’s medical tests showed that cancer had spread to her bone marrow a few weeks ago.