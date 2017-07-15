Putin’s envoy visits Iran for talks on Syria

Special envoy of Russian President for Syria Affairs Alexander Lavrentiev met with Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council ‎on July 15, Tasnim news agency reported.

The meeting was focused at reviewing stances of governments involved in Syria crisis, truce process and the latest developments in confronting terrorist groups.

Shamkhani said that all countries involved in the Syria peace talks must respect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.‎

No agreement should undermine this unchangeable principle or prepare grounds for breakdown of Syria, he added.

He accused Israel of making efforts for weakening the Syrian government and changing the security and political equation, in order to undermine the resistance front [Lebanese Hezbollah group].

Tehran and Moscow share the same stance towards Syria, supporting the Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Tehran has always expressed support for the Syrian government since it sees the Assad regime as its main strategic ally in the region and as a part of an "axis of resistance" against Israel.

Lavrentiev, for his part, briefed Shamkhani on the recent talks among Russia, the US and Jordan over de-escalation zones in southwestern Syria.

He also underlined that strategic cooperation between Tehran, Moscow, and Damascus will continue until the complete eradication of terrorism.