Turkey praises Azerbaijan’s support in fight against FETO (exclusive)

Ankara, Turkey, July 15

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey highly appreciates the support of the Azerbaijani government in the fight against FETO [Fethullah Gulen’s movement], which was provided from the first days, said Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli in an exclusive interview with Trend.

According to him, after the July 15 military coup attempt, most countries realized the regional and global danger of Fethullah Gulen’s terrorist organization.

Some countries have also begun to realize that the Gulen’s movement poses a threat to internal stability and peace in those countries, said the Turkish official.

Given this, not only Turkey should fight against FETO, and there should be a joint fight, added Canikli.

The deputy prime minister said that the countries, which take the initiative in the fight against FETO, are trying to get rid of this organization.

“Friendly and fraternal country, Azerbaijan, understands these realities, and I am grateful to its people and government for the fight against FETO,” noted the Turkish official.

He said that currently, Turkey and Azerbaijan are strategic partners that support each other in all spheres.

“Our hearts beat together at all times in trouble and in joy,” noted Canikli adding that Turkey and Azerbaijan are one nation, two states and a whole.

Turkey, he added, is making great efforts to let the whole world know about the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, in particular Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as crimes against humanity that were committed as a result of this occupation.

“Azerbaijan’s support for Turkey and the Turkish people during the military coup attempt is a clear example of solidarity and mutual support between our peoples,” he noted.

According to him, on July 15, Turkey faced a terrorist act, as a result of which it was planned to seize power in the country. Currently, work is underway to completely eliminate the terrorist organization, which is headed by Fethullah Gulen, added Canikli.

Unfortunately, this terrorist organization of a person, who considers himself a “universal imam”, continues to exist and conducts activities outside Turkey, said the deputy prime minister.

Turkey also conducts an active fight against this structure outside the country, said Canikli. The fight against FETO outside of Turkey is conducted under the coordination of the country’s Foreign Ministry, he added.

“We explain to our colleagues the danger of FETO, which poses a threat to their countries. To our foreign colleagues, we emphasize the fact that FETO uses almost the same methods in all countries,” noted the Turkish official.

According to him, for FETO, the use of any means is acceptable so that the people zombied in the educational institutions of this organization could penetrate into the state and economic structures.

Blackmail, bribery, illegal wiretapping is just a part of the methods of this insidious organization, said Canikli.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed. More than 200 people were killed during the attempted coup.

