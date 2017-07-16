We will not let July 15 defeated coup be forgotten: Turkish PM

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has delivered a speech during the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day's events to mark July 15 defeated coup's 1st anniversary at July 15 Martyrs' Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey on Saturday, Anadolu reported.

249 people were martyred and nearly 2,200 people injured in the defeated 15th of July 2016 coup attempt, carried out by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) led by U.S.-based Fetullah Gulen.