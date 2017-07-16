Turkmenistan continues exploring Uzynada gas field

2017-07-16 08:11 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 15

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A new gas field – Uzynada – has recently appeared on the geological map of Turkmenistan, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reports.

Currently, two more deep wells are being drilled at the field, as well as the construction of roads, engineering, communication, production and technical facilities is underway.

The field belongs to the fields’ zone of Kyzylkum depression, which is located not more than 200 meters above the sea level.

The Chinese-made ZJ-70DB drilling rig, designed for deep drilling is used at the field. The design depth of exploratory well #7 is 7,150 meters and has no analogues in the region.

The daily production rate of the new well is 500,000 cubic meters of natural gas and 150 tons of gas condensate.