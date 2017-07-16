Turks in streets show Turkey’s invincibility: Speaker

Turks are once again in the streets to show the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and their foreign supporters Turkey is invincible, Turkey’s parliament speaker said Saturday, Anadolu reported.

At an event at the parliament to mark the first anniversary of the July 15 defeated coup , Ismail Kahraman said the Turkish people defeated FETO by throwing its 40-year “occupation” plans out.

"We are again in streets to show the traitors of FETO and their foreign supporters that we are one heart and invincible,” he said.

“No one will dare attempt another coup in Turkey”

Kahraman said Turkey owes a lot to its veterans and martyrs.

“Our country has not been divided like Syria and Iraq. This is owing to our martyrs and veterans.”

FETO and its U.S.-based leader, Fetullah Gulen, are accused of orchestrating the defeated coup that left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.