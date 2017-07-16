Tremor jolts Kerman province in southeastern Iran

An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale rocked İran's Kerman province on Saturday night, IRNA reported.

According to the seismological center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the tremor occurred at 22:48 hours local time (18:18 GMT Saturday) in an area located at 57.87 degrees longitude and 28.95 degrees latitude and in the depth of 8 kilometers.

There was no immediate report on the possible damage caused by the earthquake.

Another quake reportedly rocked Jebalbarez in Jiroft, Kerman province.

Iran sits astride several major faults in the earth's crust and is prone to frequent earthquakes, many of which have been devastating.