At least 3 killed in clashes in Iran-Pakistan border

2017-07-16 11:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

At least three people were killed in an armed clash between the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and a “terrorist team” in Iran’s south eastern border region with Pakistan on July 15 evening.

The terrorist team, affiliated with “foreign spying services,” opened fire at the Iranian borders in south eastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan near Saravan city from Pakistan's territory, the website of the IRGC reported.

Two local Iranian workers were killed by terrorists’ fire, according to the report.

In the counterattack by the IRGC forces, one of the terrorists was killed and two others were injured.

Meanwhile two terrorists escaped back to Pakistan after the attack, the IRGC said.

Sistan and Baluchestan Province has witnessed frequent clashes between Iranian forces and rebels as well as drug smugglers in recent years.