Fire at apartment building in China’s east province claimed lives of 22 people

2017-07-16

At least 22 people have died in a fire, which broke out at an apartment building in the settlement near the Changshu county-level city of Chinese eastern province of Jiangsu, Sputnik reported citing local media.

The fire erupted at around 4:30 a.m. local time on Sunday [20:30 GMT on Saturday], three people were injured, the CCTV broadcaster reported.

The firemen managed to extinguish the blaze, the cause of the incident is being investigated, according to the broadcaster.

