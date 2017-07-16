Iran to boom agricultural mechanization investment

2017-07-16 13:40 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iranian government plans to boost its investment in agricultural mechanization over the current fiscal year ending March 20, an agricultural official said.



Kambiz Abbasi, an official within the Agriculture Ministry, has said that the government is expected to put about $450 million in investment for the expansion of agricultural machinery, ILNA news agency reported.



According to the official, the figure has increased by 25 percent compared to the last year’s budget.



He further added that the government over the past four years has allocated about $1.6 billion to the agricultural mechanization in the country.



The majority of agricultural machinery is produced domestically and only five percent if imported to Iran, he added.