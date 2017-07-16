Turkey repeatedly faced military coups

2017-07-16 15:21 | www.trend.az | 1

Ankara, Turkey, July 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey has repeatedly faced military coups, head of the Turkish Red Crescent Society Kerem Kinik told reporters in Ankara.

He said that Turkish people at their own will and at the call of the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, were in the streets to protect the country and democracy during the military coup attempt.

“The main task of the Turkish Red Crescent Society is to render support to the injured,” Kinik said.

"On the day of the military coup attempt, a number of Turkish Red Crescent Society’s employees were also killed," he said.

He added that terrorists, who were hiding in the army and, of course, they were members of the Fethullah Gulen movement, rather than the military, were behind the military coup attempt in Turkey.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed. More than 200 people were killed during the attempted coup.