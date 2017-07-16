Iranian president’s brother arrested on financial issues
2017-07-16 15:46 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16
By Fatih Karimov– Trend:
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s brother Hossein Fereydoun was arrested last night, Iranian Judiciary spokesman, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i, said July 16, the state-run IRINN TV reported.
Mohseni-Eje'I said that the younger brother of Hassan Rouhani has been detained due to accusation related to financial issues.
The judicary official further said that Fereydoun can be released on bail, the judicial procedure in case of the issue would continue.