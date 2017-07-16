Iranian president’s brother arrested on financial issues

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s brother Hossein Fereydoun was arrested last night, Iranian Judiciary spokesman, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i, said July 16, the state-run IRINN TV reported.

Mohseni-Eje'I said that the younger brother of Hassan Rouhani has been detained due to accusation related to financial issues.‎

The judicary official further said that Fereydoun can be released on bail, the judicial procedure in case of the issue would continue.