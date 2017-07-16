Iran gives US citizen 10-year prison on spying charges

2017-07-16 16:48 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

A US dual national was sentenced to 10 years in prison for spying, Iranian Judiciary spokesman, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i, said July 16, the state-run IRINN TV reported.

Without unveiling the person’s name, Mohseni-Eje'i said that the detainee is a citizen of the United States and a country other than Iran.

This person, who was directly guided by the US, was entered the country “under special conditions,” he said, adding that he was arrested due to the vigilance of Iranian intelligence ministry forces.

The Iranian official further said that the issued sentence is tentative and can be appealed for a review.

Several Iranian dual nationals from the US and other Western countries have been arrested in Iran in the past years on charges of espionage and collaborating with the hostile governments.