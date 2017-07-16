Bus with Georgian children's ensemble crashes in Turkey, 38 people injured

A bus with a children's dance troupe from Georgia crashed in the northeastern Turkish province of Giresun, leaving 38 people injured, Sputnik reported citing local media.

The bus went off the road and crashed into a lighting pole after a tire failure, the Hurriyet newspaper reported.

The bus was traveling from Georgia to Bulgaria via Turkey.

Those injured, most of these children, have been sent to nearby hospitals. An investigation into the incident has been launched, according to the publication.