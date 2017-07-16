President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Latvia for official visit

2017-07-16

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Republic of Latvia for an official visit July 16.

A guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at the Riga international airport decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Latvia.

The head of state was welcomed by head of the Latvian President's Chancery Arnis Salnajs and other officials.