At least 16 pilgrims killed, over 30 injured in bus crash in Indian Kashmir

2017-07-16 19:57 | www.trend.az | 0

A bus fell into a gorge in the Indian Jammu and Kashmir state, claiming the lives of at least 16 people and leaving over 30 injured, Sputnik reported citing local media.

According to The Times of India newspaper, the bus, which was carrying Hindu pilgrims to the Amarnath Temple, skidded off the road in the Ramban district.

A search and rescue operation is reportedly underway.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep condolences to the victims’ families.