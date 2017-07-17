Over 1.4 mln cars sold in Iran market in 2016

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 15

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

Over 1.448 million of various new vehicles were sold at Iran’s market in 2016, according to the latest report of the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA).‎

The figure indicates a rise by 18.5 percent year-on-year, however it is still less than 1.688 million of vehicles sold in the country in 2011.

The OICA report indicates that more than 93.85 million new vehicles were sold in global markets in 2016 in comparison with 89.68 million in 2015.

The number of cars on Iran’s roads surpassed 14.13 million in 2015, according to the OICA. The figure includes 12.7 million passenger cars and 1.43 million commercial vehicles.

The number of vehicles in use in Iran stood at 13.36 and 12.679 million in 2014 and 2013 respectively.

The motorization rate increased from 171 in 2014 to 179 vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants in 2015 in Iran, according to the report.

The average global motorization rate was 182 vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants in 2015.

The report says that 1.282 billion cars were in use in the world in 2015. The figure stood at 1.234 billion in 2014.

Iran's car output reached 1.165 million units in 2016, according to the OICA. The figure indicated an 18.6-percent rise versus 2015, which is the highest output growth rate among car manufacturers in the world.

The Islamic Republic was the world's 18th biggest car manufacturer in 2016.