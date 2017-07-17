Uzbekistan, EU to consider new areas of co-op

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 17

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

New areas of cooperation will be considered during the next meeting of the EU-Uzbekistan Cooperation Council, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s press service said in a message.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the meeting will be held July 17 in Belgium’s capital, Brussels. Uzbekistan’s delegation will be headed by Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov.

During the visit, the Uzbek delegation is expected to hold bilateral negotiations with foreign ministers from the EU and Belgium.

Meanwhile, it is expected that Uzbekistan and the EU will sign an agreement on financing the new project on development of agriculture in the country.

Uzbekistan and the EU signed an agreement on partnership and cooperation in 1996. The EU’s diplomatic representation was opened in Uzbekistan in 2012. Financial aid in the amount of 168 million euros was approved for this Central Asian country for 2014-2020. These funds will be used to improve the irrigation infrastructure, introduce renewable energy sources in agribusiness, and promote a program to create new jobs in the regions.