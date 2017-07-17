TAP to help Italy’s Puglia to be among most advanced regions

2017-07-17 10:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The implementation of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project will help Italy’s Puglia region to become one of the most advanced regions in Europe, said TAP Managing Director Luca Schieppati.

“Puglia is a leader in alternative energy generation. Unfortunately, it is also among the regions with higher carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions,” Schieppati said in an interview with La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno.

He pointed out that TAP is ready to help this region to become a leader in energy transition.

“In this process, the transportation of gas, creation of new jobs will make Puglia one of the most advanced regions in Europe,” added Schieppati.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn