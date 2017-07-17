Holding “presidential elections” in occupied Azerbaijani territories – another provocation (UPDATE)

Holding “presidential elections” in the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia is another political provocation, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesperson of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, told Trend July 17.

The “parliamentary elections” held on May 3, 2015, by the so-called regime created in the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia, and the “referendum on making amendments to the constitution”, dated February 20, 2017, were not recognized by the international community, noted Hajiyev.

Holding illegitimate “presidential elections” by the illegal “parliament” is nothing but self-deception, he added.

“Everyone is well aware that the criminal “leadership” of the illegal regime, as well as members of the “parliament” are appointed by the military and political authorities of Armenia and only act as puppets,” said the Azerbaijani official.

