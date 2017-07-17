Novruz Mammadov: Karabakh conflict may flare up with renewed vigor

2017-07-17 12:39 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict may “flare up with renewed vigor”, as it is the result of geopolitical games, Novruz Mammadov, assistant to Azerbaijan’s president for foreign policy issues, told RIA Novosti agency.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been going on for more than 25 years, and 20 percent of the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan are under Armenia’s occupation, said Mammadov.

As a result, more than one million people became refugees and IDPs, he added.

However, for some reason, there are unabated attempts to present this issue as a “frozen conflict”, noted the Azerbaijani official.

“It can be stated with certainty that the conflict is the result of geopolitical games,” added Mammadov.

According to him, this result won’t change as long as these games continue. As an example, he brought up Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

Though international mediators advocate the preservation of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, meanwhile, for some reason, they prefer not to take an unambiguous position, said Mammadov.

“We expect concrete steps from the co-chair countries, as well as from the world community, for a fair resolution of the conflict,” he added.