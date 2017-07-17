Official welcome ceremony held for Ilham Aliyev in Riga (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the residence of the President of Latvia – the Riga Castle.

A ceremonial guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev in front of the castle where national flags of Azerbaijan and Latvia were flying.

Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis greeted President Ilham Aliyev.

State anthems of Azerbaijan and Latvia were played.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the president of Azerbaijan.

The heads of state reviewed the guard of honor.

Latvian state and government officials were introduced to Ilham Aliyev, while members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to Raimonds Vejonis.

The presidents posed for official photos.

President Ilham Aliyev also signed the honorary guest book at the State Emblem Hall of the Riga Castle.