Top official: Baku plans to strengthen co-op with Russia

2017-07-17 13:45 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Azerbaijan in its foreign policy considers the interests of the Russian Federation, Novruz Mammadov, assistant to Azerbaijan’s president for foreign policy issues, told RIA Novosti.

He also said that Baku plans to expand and strengthen cooperation with Russia.

Meanwhile, closing down of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress by Russia’s Supreme Court and a number of strong statements of the country’s Foreign Ministry regarding Baku caused misunderstanding, according to Mammadov.

On May 15, the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation cancelled the registration of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress.