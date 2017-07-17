Ten corrupt officials in Azerbaijan dismissed

2017-07-17 14:23 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Ten officials in Azerbaijan have been dismissed and other 29 have been brought to disciplinary responsibility for corruption since early 2017, Kamran Aliyev, head of the Anti-Corruption General Directorate under the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan, said at a press conference July 17.

During the period, the Anti-Corruption General Directorate considered appeals of 3,656 citizens, investigated 125 criminal cases, initiated criminal proceedings on 75 cases, and compiled acts on 50 cases, said Aliyev.

As a result of measures carried out jointly with the relevant state structures, the violated rights of citizens were restored and submissions were carried for the relevant organizations in order to eliminate the detected violations.

Aliyev added that during the period, operational structures of the Anti-Corruption General Directorate filed two criminal cases against persons detained at the crime scene and six criminal cases on the basis of information on corruption offenses.