Ilham Aliyev visits Freedom Monument in Latvia (PHOTO)
2017-07-17 15:38 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis have today visited the Freedom Monument in Riga.
A guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani president in front of the memorial.
The heads of state put a wreath at the monument, and paid tribute to those who gave their lives for Latvia’s independence.
A military band played the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Latvia.