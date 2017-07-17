Ilham Aliyev visits Freedom Monument in Latvia (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis have today visited the Freedom Monument in Riga.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani president in front of the memorial.

The heads of state put a wreath at the monument, and paid tribute to those who gave their lives for Latvia’s independence.

A military band played the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Latvia.