Azerbaijan, Latvia sign documents (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

2017-07-17 15:39 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 13:19)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Following the expanded meeting, a ceremony of signing documents has been held with participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis.

The two presidents signed a joint declaration on establishing a strategic partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Latvia.

A memorandum of understanding on international integrated cargo transportation between the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Transport of Latvia was signed by Co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission for economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Huseyngulu Bagirov and Latvia’s Minister of Transport Uldis Augulis.

The agreement on cooperation in the field of state control over security in construction between the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Economy of Latvia was signed by Co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission for economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Huseyngulu Bagirov and Latvia’s Minister of Education and Science Karlis Sadurskis.

The agreement on cooperation in the field of education between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Latvia was signed by Minister of Education of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Latvia’s Minister of Education and Science Karlis Sadurskis.