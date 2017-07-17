Presidents of Azerbaijan, Latvia meet in expanded format (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis have held an expanded meeting joined by their delegations.

Big opportunities for expanding cooperation between the two countries in a variety of fields were hailed at the meeting. Azerbaijan's significant role in international transport corridors, including East-West and North-South corridors, as well as in cargo transportation between Asia and Europe was emphasized.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan’s contribution to international cooperation in the field of transport. The sides hailed the importance of the documents to be signed as part of the Azerbaijani President’s official visit to Latvia, expressing their confidence that these documents will contribute to the expansion of bilateral relations. They also discussed the educational cooperation, and underlined good opportunities for expanding bilateral ties in this area.

The importance of Azerbaijan-Latvia relationship in the context of Azerbaijan-EU ties was underlined.

The sides discussed the activity of the intergovernmental commission, and highlighted the significance of exploring the opportunities for increasing the bilateral trade, determining export and import potential, and cooperation in agriculture, tourism, information and communication technologies.

President Raimonds Vejonis emphasized that Latvia has always supported and will continue to support Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

The Latvian President noted that his country will continue to contribute to the strengthening of Azerbaijan-EU cooperation.