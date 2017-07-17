Baku: Specific plan should be mulled for settling Karabakh conflict

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

Discussion of a specific plan for settling the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and implementation of this plan should be ensured at a possible meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

At the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, a meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers, Elmar Mammadyarov and Edward Nalbandian was held in Brussels, where it was suggested to hold a meeting of the two countries’ presidents.

“Accordingly, the foreign ministers must coordinate this proposal with heads of state. Meetings are an important element in the process of the conflict resolution,” said Mammadyarov.

“If a meeting is organized at the presidential level, I believe it is necessary to ensure discussion of the plan, proposed by the [OSCE Minsk Group] co-chairs, on the conflict resolution and [the plan’s] implementation. This is why we always put emphasis on the need for the negotiations to be substantive,” the Azerbaijani FM added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.