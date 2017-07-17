Iran’s top commander threatens US over sanctioning IRGC

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



A senior Iranian commander has criticized the US over plans to introduce new sanctions against his country.



The chief of staff of Iran's armed forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, said that considering the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group and imposing sanctions on the Islamic Republic would pose “major risks” to the US bases and troops in the region, IRNA news agency reported.



He further added that Iran’s missile program is not negotiable.



Earlier in June, the US Senate voted to advance a bill that would impose new sanctions on Iran over its ballistic missile development, arms transfers and its alleged support for Islamist militant groups and human rights violations.



The measure in order to become law needs to be signed by President Donald Trump.