Azercell CEO joins International Conference “Excellence in Quality”

Azercell Telecom LLC, the leading mobile operator of communications market in Azerbaijan, has received its next international award. The company was awarded as a leading communication services provider at the International Conference “Excellence in Quality” for the strong position in the national market and in international ratings, successful implementation of modern management technologies, high staff qualification and efficient marketing strategy. The award was received by Mr. Vahid Mursaliyev, Chief Executive Officer of Azercell Telecom LLC. European Business Assembly wished Azercell Telecom LLC successful and rapid development in the future and expressed its gratitude to Mr. Vahid Mursaliyev for his participation at the conference.

It is worth noting that International Conference ‘Excellence in Quality’ is held annually with the joint effort of Europe Business Assembly (UK), Academic Union Oxford (UK), European Medical Association (Belgium), Swiss Institute of Quality Standards (Switzerland). The recent conference took place in Lucerne, Switzerland and gathered together more than 200 regional business, professional and academic elite representatives from 54 countries. The professionals shared knowledge for business improvement and positive social transformation. The conference mainly focused on the role models of excellence in 4 sectors: city management, corporate, healthcare / medical travel and education management.

It should be noted that Azercell has received numerous awards by local and international organizations. “Stevie International Business”, “Socialbakers Engage Award” and “Socially devoted” are some of the international awards won by the company.

The leader of the mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan and the biggest investor in the non-oil sector Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, 24/7 Customer Care, online customer services, GPRS/EDGE, M2M, MobilBank, one-stop- shop service offices Azercell Express, mobile e-service “ASAN signature”, etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.