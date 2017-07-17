President: Latvia supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Latvia supports Azerbaijan, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, said Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis as he met with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Riga.

“The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can only be solved through peace and negotiations, and this should be based on the norms and principles of international law,” said the Latvian president.

Hailing Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s official visit to Latvia, President Vejonis expressed his confidence that this visit will further enhance Azerbaijan-Latvia bilateral relations and that the friendship and partnership between the two countries will continue to develop.

The Latvian president praised Azerbaijan’s contribution to the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project and to delivery of natural gas to European consumers.

“I think we need to work more closely in order to make greater strides in this regard,” the Latvian president added.