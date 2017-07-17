Final document on Caspian Sea’s status agreed by over 70%

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

The final document on the Caspian Sea’s status was agreed by 70-80 percent, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

There is a working group consisting of deputy foreign ministers to determine the legal status of the Caspian Sea, the FM said, adding although the sides have not yet come to a final consensus, a dialogue was established between the parties.

“Despite the fact that the legal status has not been yet determined, legal basis was formed for cooperation in conservation of the Caspian Sea’s flora and fauna, mutual help in emergency situations, fight against terrorism and other fields. This basis gives us the foundation to move forward in the issue of final determination of the Caspian Sea’s legal status,” Mammadyarov noted.

Russia and Kazakhstan signed an agreement on the delimitation of the northern part of the Caspian Sea in order to exercise sovereign rights for subsoil use in July 1998. The two countries signed a protocol to the agreement in May 2002.

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan signed an agreement on the delimitation of the Caspian Sea and a protocol to it on Nov. 29, 2001 and Feb. 27, 2003, respectively.

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Russia signed an agreement on the delimitation of adjacent sections of the Caspian Sea on May 14, 2003.

The Caspian littoral states – Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan and Iran – signed the Framework Convention for Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea in November 2003.