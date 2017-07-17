Afghan president’s advisors to visit Uzbekistan

2017-07-17 18:51 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 17

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Two Afghan delegations headed by the advisors to the country’s President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani will pay a working visit to Uzbekistan July 17, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said.

The delegations are headed by the president's National Security Adviser Muhammad Hanif Atmar and Senior Adviser on Infrastructure, Technology and Human Resources Mohammad Humayon Qayoumi.

The bilateral consultations on topical issues of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan agenda are planned to be held as part of the program of visits.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani discussed the prospects of further development of relations between the two countries in the political, trade, economic, transport, communication, cultural, humanitarian spheres, cooperation within international organizations, as well as topical issues of regional and international importance on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana in June.

The mutual trade volume between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan amounted to about $500 million in 2016. The legislative framework for bilateral cooperation includes intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements on trade and economic cooperation, on cooperation in the field of railway transport, on international transport routes and on cooperation in the field of transit and transport.

Currently, more than 70 enterprises with Afghan side, including 20 enterprises with full Afghan capital, operate in the sphere of services, trade and production of construction materials in Uzbekistan.