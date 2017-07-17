Turkmen first private bank opens office in Ashgabat

2017-07-17

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 17

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A new building of Rysgal commercial bank – Turkmenistan’s first bank created by private entrepreneurs – opened in Ashgabat, said the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service.

The private credit organization created by entrepreneurs gives a new impetus to developing the private sector of the Turkmen economy, according to the news service.

In late March, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Turkmenistan needs to improve the business and regulatory environment to support the further development of the private sector.