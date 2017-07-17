Turkey extends state of emergency for 3 more months

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

The Turkish parliament approved the bill on the extension of the state of emergency for three more months, Anadolu agency reported July 17.

Earlier, the Turkish government submitted a bill to the country’s Grand National Assembly to extend the state of emergency for three more months, the Turkish media reported.

The document envisages the extension of the state of emergency for 90 days on July 19, 2017 from 01:00 (UTC+3).

The state of emergency for a period of three months was first introduced in Turkey on July 21, 2016, shortly after the prevention of a military coup attempt in the country.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed. More than 200 people were killed during the attempted coup.