Turkmenistan mulling aspects of implementing Ramsar Convention

2017-07-17

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 17

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

The issues concerning the Turkmenbashi Bay were discussed at a meeting in Turkmenbashi city, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

The event was held within the activity of the State Commission of Turkmenistan on Compliance with the Country's Obligations Emanating from UN Environmental Conventions and Programs.

Eldar Rustamov, chairman of the Coordination Committee of the Ramsar Regional Initiative of Central Asia, attended the meeting.

During the presentation, the activity of the working group on the implementation of the Ramsar Convention in Turkmenistan in 2016-2017 was analyzed. The main topics of discussion were the inclusion of relevant wetlands in the Ramsar List, topography and zoning.

The positive experience in wetland management will be used in the management and sustainable conservation of other wetlands of Turkmenistan. It will promote the rational use of existing and potential Ramsar wetlands in the country and the Central Asian region.